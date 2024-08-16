Hello,



Your bargaining committee met with the employer for two days this week. Some progress has been made and we are now preparing to resume in early October. We are cautiously optimistic and will report any updates as they happen.



If you have any questions please contact a member of the bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Jason Blackmore, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Mary Chew, Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle DuCharme, Bargaining Committee Member

Jimmy Jardine, Bargaining Committee Member

Adam Scott, Bargaining Committee Member

Cheri Trewin, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP