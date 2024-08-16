Click here to find info on COVID-19

Servomation Inc. - Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 16, 2024

Hello,
 
Your bargaining committee met with the employer for two days this week. Some progress has been made and we are now preparing to resume in early October. We are cautiously optimistic and will report any updates as they happen.
 
If you have any questions please contact a member of the bargaining committee.
 
In solidarity,
 
Jason Blackmore, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Mary Chew, Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle DuCharme, Bargaining Committee Member
Jimmy Jardine, Bargaining Committee Member
Adam Scott, Bargaining Committee Member
Cheri Trewin, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
 
