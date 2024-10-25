Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative settlement! A Ratification Document is attached outlining all the proposed changes, for your information. Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the offer.

A virtual Zoom information meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 30th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. At this meeting, we will provide an overview of the negotiations, highlight key improvements we've achieved with this agreement, and answer any questions you may have. Voting will be in person and take place at BC Place Stadium on Sunday, November 3rd.

Ratification Meeting Details:

Date: October 30, 2024

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Link: To join the information meeting, please speak to a member of the bargaining committee

Voting Details:

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: BC Place Stadium

If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. Please forward them this bulletin. You can update or add your email address here.

In solidarity,

Jason Blackmore, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Mary Chew, Bargaining Committee Member

Michelle DuCharme, Bargaining Committee Member

Jimmy Jardine, Bargaining Committee Member

Adam Scott, Bargaining Committee Member

Cheri Trewin, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP