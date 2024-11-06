We are pleased to announce that your new Collective Agreement has been ratified, with 93.11% voting in favour. Thank you to all who took the time to attend our Information Sessions, ask questions and vote on your agreement.
Once the new Collective Agreement has been formatted and finalized, a copy will be available online. While the new collective agreement document is being prepared, members may refer to the ratification document together with the previous collective agreement for the complete contract language.
If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Jason Blackmore, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Mary Chew, Bargaining Committee Member
Michelle DuCharme, Bargaining Committee Member
Jimmy Jardine, Bargaining Committee Member
Adam Scott, Bargaining Committee Member
Cheri Trewin, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs