Published on August 12, 2021

Your new Collective Agreement is now available on the BCGEU Website. 

Shannon Day Care Society Collective Agreement

Thank you to the Shelley Livgard and Yuki Cai for your work on behalf of the members. 

In solidarity
 
Fateh Born
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

