Shannon Day Care Society - Tentative agreement reached - BCGEU

Published on March 25, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we've reached a tentative agreement with your Employer. The bargaining committee is conducting a ratification meeting via Zoom. You will have the opportunity to learn about the details, ask questions and vote on the tentative agreement.

The union bargaining committee is unanimously recommending acceptance of the tentative agreement.

DATE: Friday, March 26, 2021
TIME: 10:30 am to Noon
PLACE: via Zoom

Join Zoom Meeting via this link: https://zoom.us/j/91800539984

In solidarity

Fateh Born, Staff Representative
Yuki Cai, Bargaining Committee Member
Shelley Livgard, Bargaining Committee Member

Download PDF of notice here



