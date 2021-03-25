Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Shannon Day Care Society - Tentative agreement reached - BCGEU
Published on March 25, 2021
Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we've reached a tentative agreement with your Employer. The bargaining committee is conducting a ratification meeting via Zoom. You will have the opportunity to learn about the details, ask questions and vote on the tentative agreement.
The union bargaining committee is unanimously recommending acceptance of the tentative agreement.
DATE: Friday, March 26, 2021 TIME: 10:30 am to Noon PLACE: via Zoom