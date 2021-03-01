Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. Shannon Day Care Society L303 - Your Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Shannon Day Care Society L303 - Your Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on March 01, 2021

We are pleased to announce that the following members will serve as your Bargaining Committee:

  • Shelley Livgard
  • Yuki Cai

The Bargaining Committee has met to prepare for bargaining.

We will be seeking dates in March with the Employer and will update you as things progress.

Please feel free to direct any comments or questions to the Bargaining Committee.

In solidarity

Fateh Born
Staff Representative 


Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP