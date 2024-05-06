INTERNAL POSTING
May 6, 2024
POSITION: SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT ASSISTANT
GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT
WAGE RATE: $38.01 - $40.90 per hour
A Shareholder Engagement Assistant is required to assist the Shareholder Engagement Officer. This position is based at the BCGEU headquarters, located in Burnaby, BC.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Duties will include assisting in filing shareholder proposals and legal and investor letters, supporting in investor outreach, posting and maintaining the BCGEU website, maintaining a shareholder calendar and filing deadlines, assistance with proxy voting, and processing a variety of documents such as news releases, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence, general correspondence, and sending bulletins with BCGEU's mass emailing system. Other duties include making travel and hotel arrangements; arranging appointments and negotiations; making logistical arrangements for conferences/shareholder meetings and training sessions; liaising with BCGEU activists and employer representatives; setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and media inquiries; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; sorting and distributing mail; other related duties as required.
The Shareholder Engagement Assistant is part of a larger team of support staff who work together in BCGEU's Learning & OHS department. The successful applicant's work may regularly involve assisting in other areas of the department's operations when required.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
Applicants must have 3-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.
Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.
General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.
The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.
Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2024.
Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected].
UWU/MoveUP
