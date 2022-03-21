As you may have heard, negotiations with the Employer have not gone as well as we had hoped. We are still far apart on compensation and language.

As a result, we will be taking a strike vote, via electronic ballot, in early June. The voting dates are June 2 to July 2nd. You should receive your ballot at approximately 10 a.m. on June 2.

If you have not received a ballot by then, please let either Indu Chauhan or Brittney Buss know immediately.

Job action is always a final resort. We hope that a strong strike mandate from you will persuade the Employer to come back to the table with fair and reasonable proposals we can accept. A strong strike vote is often all we need to reach a settlement.

Finally, we have sought and received the support for you from BCGEU president Stephanie Smith who is also a member from your worksite.

In solidarity

Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair

Brittney Buss, BCGEU Staff Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here



