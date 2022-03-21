Click here to find info on COVID-19

Shaughnessy Heights Early Learning Centre- Update on Bargaining - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 24, 2022

As you may have heard, negotiations with the Employer have not gone as well as we had hoped. We are still far apart on compensation and language.

As a result, we will be taking a strike vote, via electronic ballot, in early June. The voting dates are June 2 to July 2nd. You should receive your ballot at approximately 10 a.m. on June 2.

If you have not received a ballot by then, please let either Indu Chauhan or Brittney Buss know immediately.

Job action is always a final resort. We hope that a strong strike mandate from you will persuade the Employer to come back to the table with fair and reasonable proposals we can accept. A strong strike vote is often all we need to reach a settlement.

Finally, we have sought and received the support for you from BCGEU president Stephanie Smith who is also a member from your worksite.

In solidarity

Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair
Brittney Buss, BCGEU Staff Negotiator


