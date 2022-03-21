Your voices have been heard – loud and clear!



That's right –you supported your Bargaining Committee by voting 100% in favour of taking strike action, if that becomes necessary. That is a powerful mandate that we will take with us when we meet next. Our next steps are to attend the Labour Relations Board to try to mediate an agreement with your Employer.



Thank you to everyone who attended and voted to ensure that the Bargaining Committee has your full support. We remain committed to working toward a collective agreement that addresses your bargaining priorities.



Please watch for further updates including dates with a mediator.

In solidarity

Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair

Brittney Buss, Staff Negotiator

UWU/MoveUP