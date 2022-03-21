Just over one week left to complete your strike vote. A strong strike vote and a high turnout are critical to reaching a deal that members – you – will want to ratify.
By now you should have all received an email with an electronic ballot via Scytl platform. As well a reminder email has now been sent out.
If you have not received the electronic ballot or the reminder email, please check your junk folder or reach out to [email protected] no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30th, 2022.
Deadline to cast your vote is on Saturday, July 2nd, at 5:00 p.m.
In solidarity
Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair
Brittney Buss, Staff Negotiator
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.