Just over one week left to complete your strike vote. A strong strike vote and a high turnout are critical to reaching a deal that members – you – will want to ratify.

By now you should have all received an email with an electronic ballot via Scytl platform. As well a reminder email has now been sent out.

If you have not received the electronic ballot or the reminder email, please check your junk folder or reach out to [email protected] no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30th, 2022.

Deadline to cast your vote is on Saturday, July 2nd, at 5:00 p.m.

In solidarity

Indu Chauhan, Bargaining Committee Chair

Brittney Buss, Staff Negotiator





Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP