Sherwood House - Site Visit, August 16, 2023 - REMINDER - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 15, 2023


Please join Local 401 Chairperson, Richard Ziemianski, and BCGEU Staff Representative, Stacey Campbell, who will be hosting a Member-to-Member site visit.

This is your opportunity to meet with your elected representative and to ask questions.

DATE: Wednesday, August 16, 2023TIME: 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.PLACE: Sherwood House, 3rd floor meeting room
280 Government Street, Duncan


In solidarity,

Richard Ziemianski, Chairperson, Local 401
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

