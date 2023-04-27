Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Shop Steward Election Results - Local 803 - RainCity Housing & Support Society Located at the Budzey Building

Published on June 07, 2023

We are pleased to announce that Mory Hashemi and Melissa Goodwin have been acclaimed to the positions of Steward for your worksite.
 
Please join us in welcoming Melissa and Mory in their roles as worksite Stewards.
 
Thank you to all of those that participated in the process. 
 
In solidarity
 
 
Jason Singh
Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP