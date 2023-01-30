We have the results from the election for 2 shop stewards at BCCS #38 Brentwood) and I am pleased to announce that Andrew Moreau and William Austin have been elected as your new stewards at this worksite. Please join me in wishing them well in their new role.



Should you have any union related questions or concerns, please reach out to your local stewards!



In Solidarity,



Kim Howse, Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP