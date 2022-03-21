The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Shop Steward Nominations for L1201, Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General 4th Floor, 3350 Douglas Street, Victoria - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on April 20, 2022
Nominations are now open for two (2) additional shop stewards at the Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General, 4th Floor 3350 Douglas Street. The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:
Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 5 p.m.
Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected] Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union. In solidarity, Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative
