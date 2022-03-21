Nominations are now open for two (2) additional shop stewards at the Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General, 4th Floor 3350 Douglas Street.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:



Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 5 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



In solidarity,





Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative









Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here





