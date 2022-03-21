Click here to find info on COVID-19

Shop Steward Nominations for local 601 and local 2001 at 2975 Jutland Road, Victoria - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 07, 2022

Nominations are now open for four (4) additional shop stewards at 2975 Jutland Road. 

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:
 

Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 5 p.m.


Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]   

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Shirley Kay, Local 601 Chair
Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair
Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here 



