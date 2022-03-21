Nominations are now open for four (4) additional shop stewards at 2975 Jutland Road.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:



Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 5 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



In solidarity,



Shirley Kay, Local 601 Chair

Ryan Wiederick, Local 2001 Chair

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative



