Shop Steward Nominations for Vancouver Island Aids Society Members - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 14, 2023

Nominations are now open for three (3) shop stewards for Vancouver Island Aids Society.


The deadline for submission of nominations is:

 

Thursday, April 13, 2023, by 5:00 p.m.

 
Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected]
 
Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.
 
In solidarity,
 
Scott De Long, Local 801 Chair
Chad McQuarrie, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here



