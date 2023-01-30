Nominations are now open for three (3) shop stewards for Vancouver Island Aids Society.



The deadline for submission of nominations is:

Thursday, April 13, 2023, by 5:00 p.m.



Nomination forms must be submitted by email to: [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



In solidarity,



Scott De Long, Local 801 Chair

Chad McQuarrie, Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP