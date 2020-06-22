 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Shop Stewards - Lower Mainland Society for Community Living - BCGEU

Published on June 22, 2020

Every worksite should have stewards as they play a very important role. These people are the face of the union at your worksite. The steward's role is to enforce the collective agreement and protect your rights. Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others, provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly.\

It's important to be able to identify your stewards should you have questions about the union or require their assistance. 

Here is a list of your stewards:

Alex Sorongon 
Ariel Saquisame  
Neneth (Antonietta) Decina    
Belle de los Santos    
Claire Mamala   
Enelita Fernandez    

Leonora De Dios
Ludy Ann Obeja
Manuel Valenzuela
Raymond Luga
Ronel Sevellano
Teresa Agtarap

If you require contact information for your steward – call 604-215-1499 or email Area03.LowerMainland@bcgeu.ca

In solidarity

Edward Mishra
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



