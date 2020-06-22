Every worksite should have stewards as they play a very important role. These people are the face of the union at your worksite. The steward's role is to enforce the collective agreement and protect your rights. Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others, provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly.\

It's important to be able to identify your stewards should you have questions about the union or require their assistance.



Here is a list of your stewards:

Alex Sorongon

Ariel Saquisame

Neneth (Antonietta) Decina

Belle de los Santos

Claire Mamala

Enelita Fernandez Leonora De Dios

Ludy Ann Obeja

Manuel Valenzuela

Raymond Luga

Ronel Sevellano

Teresa Agtarap

If you require contact information for your steward – call 604-215-1499 or email Area03.LowerMainland@bcgeu.ca



In solidarity



Edward Mishra

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP