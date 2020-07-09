***PLEASE POST ON UNION BOARD***

This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Fraser Health Authority - Burnaby Home Support that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

· Florentina Kelly

· Margaret Snow

· Paz Mazaredo

· Surjit Jaswal

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.

If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



Download FYI - FHA Burnaby Home Support stewards July 2020.pdf



UWU/MoveUP