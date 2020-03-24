This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Lookout Housing & Health Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

Masoud Aminzavvar Bryan Estill Robyn Beveland Marcus Gagne Maria Brennenstuhl Maribel Hilario Richard Consalvi Kristina Hiscock Sandu Constantinescu Christopher O'Brian Jolene Crowley Rishab Rajdev Jendon Cumigad Fiona York

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.



If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.



In solidarity



Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP