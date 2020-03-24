 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on March 24, 2020

This notice is to advise all BCGEU members at Lookout Housing & Health Society that the following people are the current shop stewards for your worksite:

 Masoud Aminzavvar  Bryan Estill
 Robyn Beveland  Marcus Gagne
 Maria Brennenstuhl  Maribel Hilario
 Richard Consalvi  Kristina Hiscock
 Sandu Constantinescu  Christopher O'Brian
 Jolene Crowley  Rishab Rajdev
 Jendon Cumigad  Fiona York

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact any of the above noted stewards.
 
If you require contact information for a steward, call the BCGEU at 604-215-1499.
 
In solidarity
 
Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



