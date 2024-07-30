This is a reminder that all employers in B.C. are required to provide eligible employees with up to five (5) days of paid sick leave per year. This leave can be taken if you need to stay home because you are sick or injured. These five sick days are in addition to the sick leave negotiated in your collective agreement.



The employer must also pay their employees regular wages for paid sick days taken under this entitlement. Sick days do not have to be taken consecutively.



See more information on the provincial government's website here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/employment-standards-advice/paid-sick-leave



If you have concerns about taking sick days at work, contact your area office for help: https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact



UWU/MoveUP