Your bargaining committee met with the Employer's committee this week to exchange and discuss all non‑monetary proposals. The parties have had productive discussion, and your bargaining committee is reviewing each and every proposal thoroughly in order to best formulate responses to the employer.

The parties are working on scheduling additional bargaining dates in December to continue negotiations on the non-monetary priorities. Once non-monetary matters are exhausted, monetary proposals will be exchanged.

Further updates to come.

In solidarity,

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Chair

Diana Thyuen Tran, Bargaining Committee Member

Van Anh Pham, Bargaining Committee Member

Maria Ignacio, Bargaining Committee Member

Sukhdev Bhullar, Bargaining Committee Member

Doroteo Paz, Bargaining Committee Member

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations

