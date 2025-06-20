Your bargaining Committee met by Zoom to discuss this of round bargaining.

A survey will be sent to you by email to fill out shortly. If you prefer, a paper copy will be available at that time from a bargaining committee member (see list below).

We will meet in person in August to put together our bargaining proposals. We are speaking with the employer soon to get bargaining dates. Stay tuned.

Please make sure that we have your email address on file so that you can get the latest bargaining news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

In solidarity,

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Diana Thuyen Tran, Bargaining Committee Member

Van Anh Pham, Bargaining Committee Member

Maria Ignacio, Bargaining Committee Member

Sukhdev Bhullar, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP