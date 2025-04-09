Call for Nominations
Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement with Sienna-Baltic at: Royale Pacifica Resort, Royale Peninsula and Royale West Coast LP – Sienna Mayfair. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has 6 positions, as follows:
- 2 bargaining committee members from Royale Pacifica Resort
- 2 bargaining committee members from Royale Peninsula
- 2 bargaining committee members from Royale West Coast LP – Sienna Mayfair
If there is more than two nominations received for committee member per worksite, then voting will occur. A nomination form is attached.
Please note, once elected, the 6 Bargaining Committee Members will appoint (informal election if required) the Bargaining Committee Chair.
Nominations close on Tuesday May 6, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.
Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).
Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets must be returned by email to [email protected].
Duties of Committee Members and Chair
All committee members are expected to:
- Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
- Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
- Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
- Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
- Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
- Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
- Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
- Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.
No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.
Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
Important Deadlines
Members are reminded that:
- The deadline to submit nominations: Tuesday May 6, 2025, at 5:00 PM; and
- The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information: Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 5:00 PM.
In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
