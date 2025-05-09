Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Sienna-Baltic Assisted Living Common Table Bargaining Committee fully elected and in place - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 09, 2025

We are pleased to announce that Erlinda Frijas has been acclaimed to the bargaining committee from The Royale Peninsula and Diana Thuyen Tran and Van Anh Pham have been acclaimed to the bargaining committee from Sienna Living at Mayfair Terrace.
 
The committee will meet soon to develop proposals and schedule dates for Bargaining.
 
Your full committee is:
 
Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member
Diana Thuyen Tran, Bargaining Committee Member
Van Anh Pham, Bargaining Committee Member
 
In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations


