We are pleased to announce that Erlinda Frijas has been acclaimed to the bargaining committee from The Royale Peninsula and Diana Thuyen Tran and Van Anh Pham have been acclaimed to the bargaining committee from Sienna Living at Mayfair Terrace.



The committee will meet soon to develop proposals and schedule dates for Bargaining.



Your full committee is:



Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Diana Thuyen Tran, Bargaining Committee Member

Van Anh Pham, Bargaining Committee Member



In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP