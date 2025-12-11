While bargaining usually begins with non-monetary issues and moves to wages later, the parties have agreed to adjust that process this round due to the tight external timeline created by the expiry of the government‑funded wage levelling.

What's at stake?

The wage levelling that has been in place since 2020 is set to expire on December 31, 2025. What we've heard from the membership is that concerns around reverting to the base wages are paramount in this round of bargaining. Without a new agreement in place before then, wages would automatically fall back to the 2018/2019 rates – a significant reduction for the membership.

The bargaining committee's priority has been to prevent that outcome.

A different approach to bargaining

Recognizing the time pressure, the parties have reached an agreement to take an alternative approach to this round of bargaining:

Extend all non-wage terms of the current agreements to April 30, 2026 , and

, and Focus the current bargaining exclusively on wages, with any wage change taking effect January 1, 2026

After careful consideration, the bargaining committee has decided that this is the best approach.

Why we agreed

The decision is grounded in one goal: providing certainty for members' wages heading into the new year.

Not reaching an agreement before January 1, 2026, would mean an automatic rollback to the lower pre-wage levelling rates. By focusing negotiations on wages now, we are giving ourselves the best possible chance to secure a wage package that protects members from the steep drop we would otherwise expect.

Given the fixed expiry of wage-levelling, the bargaining committee recognized that the traditional full-table bargaining sequence simply doesn't align with the external timelines we are facing this year. In any normal round, both sides would work through the full package of proposals with the time needed for thoughtful discussion, problem-solving and member-focused improvements.

The committee determined that the most effective way to protect members' interests was to focus first on securing wage certainty for January 1, 2026.

By extending the non-wage terms of the collective agreements, the parties have ensured we can return to the table in a few months – under normal conditions – to work through the full set of improvements you've told us you want to see. This approach mitigates the wage rollbacks immediately ahead of us and preserves the opportunity to renegotiate the collective agreements in their entirety.

What happens next

We are now in focused, wage-only bargaining. All other collective agreement provisions will remain unchanged until April 30, 2026, giving us time in the new year to address the rest of the agreement without the pressure of an imminent wage cliff.

The parties met on December 10 to exchange wage proposals and meet again today to continue negotiations.

We will continue to update you as discussions progress.

