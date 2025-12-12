Important Bargaining Update – Tentative Deal Reached on Wages

Your bargaining committee is pleased to share that we have reached a tentative agreement with the employer on wages that we strongly recommend members vote to accept.

We know many members were hoping to see wages fully matched to the wage-levelling amounts. The committee pushed this as far as it was possible to go. However, wage-levelling was a temporary, government‑funded top-up, not an ongoing part of the employer's budget, and the employer was clear that they could not absorb those amounts permanently. While this reality placed a hard limitation on what could be achieved, your committee refused to settle for anything less than the strongest increases achievable.

After firm, sustained pressure from your committee, we secured wage increases that bring members as close as possible to wage-levelling rates:

- 22.5% increase on all classifications except the below, to be applied to the pre-wage levelled collective agreement wages

- 14.7% increase to Environmental Services Manager and Maintenance Coordinator classifications

The wage increases will take effect on January 1, 2026, subject to ratification. All other existing terms of the collective agreement, along with the new wages, are set to expire on April 30, 2026 – meaning the bargaining committee will be back at the table in just a few months to address all monetary and non-monetary priorities.

Your bargaining committee believes this is the best achievable deal, and a meaningful improvement on wages for all members.

Membership meetings updated wage grids and voting details will be shared in the coming days. We encourage all members to participate and vote YES to secure these gains.

Thank you for your solidarity and support throughout this process.

In solidarity,

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Chair

Van Anh Pham, Bargaining Committee Member

Maria Ignacio, Bargaining Committee Member

Sukhdev Bhullar, Bargaining Committee Member

Doroteo Paz, Bargaining Committee Member

Andii Stephens, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





