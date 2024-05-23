Important – Two members are still required from Lake Country Lodge to ensure representation within the 4 person bargaining committee. Please speak with your co-workers and ensure at least two people are nominated, if more than two people are nominated , and all let their name stand , then an election will occur. If only two members are nominated , they will be acclaimed to the bargaining committee.



Call for Nominations



Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement with Sienna-Baltic at Cascades Chilliwack and Lake Country. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has 4 positions, as follows:

2 bargaining committee members from Cascades Chilliwack are already in place

2 bargaining committee members from Lake Country are still required



If there is more than one nominee for chair or two for committee member, then voting will occur. A nomination form is attached.



Please note, once elected, the 4 Bargaining Committee Members will appoint (informal election if required) the Bargaining Committee Chair.



Extended Nominations close on May 30, 2024, at 5:00 PM.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Friday May 31, 2024, at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:



BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



Duties of Committee Members and Chair



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required and training will be provided. Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



In solidarity,



Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



