This notice is to inform Cascades Lodge members that an election is required to determine your next bargaining committee, for the upcoming round of negotiations with your employer.

We have two positions open on the committee and received 5 nominations from the following:

Kelsey Sukkau

Penny Hinchberger

Tanya Jones

Rebecca Taylor

Violet Hall

VOTING PROCEDURE

The ballot will be conducted electronically for this election process. You will receive an email on Monday, November 27th, with a link to vote online and your unique voting credentials. Please participate and vote. This will be the only method for casting your ballot. If you know of another member that doesn't get credentials to vote because we do not have their email address, please tell them to contact [email protected].



If you do not receive credentials on Monday, November 27th, it likely means we do not have up-to-date email information for you.



***The deadline to request credentials (if you do not receive them) will be Friday, December 1st at 12:00pm sharp*****



Deadline to cast your vote is 3:00 on Monday, December 4th, 2023.



We had two nominees submit bios for this election and those are attached for your review. The bios can be found at the bottom of the page.



Thank you for participating in this democratic process and we will get the results concluded, and out to all of you, as soon as possible."



In solidarity,

Chad Blackey

Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of bio for Penny Hinchberger here

Download PDF of bio for Tanya Jones here