Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
Sienna-Baltic (Cascades) Inc. - Bargaining committee election results - BCGEU
Published on August 12, 2020
We would like to thank all the candidates for their participation and interest in representing their workplace in our upcoming round of bargaining.
Congratulations to the following members who have been elected and will form the Bargaining Committee at Sienna-Baltic (Cascades) Inc.
Kelsey Sukkau Tanya Jones Cheri McGowan
Your committee will be meeting soon to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the Employer.
Your committee is committed to reaching a fair and equitable collective agreement on your behalf. We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Bulletins will be sent by email to those members who have registered their emails with the Union and will also be posted at your worksite and on the Union's website. To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee.