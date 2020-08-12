 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Sienna-Baltic (Cascades) Inc. - Bargaining committee election results - BCGEU

Sienna-Baltic (Cascades) Inc. - Bargaining committee election results - BCGEU

Published on August 12, 2020

We would like to thank all the candidates for their participation and interest in representing their workplace in our upcoming round of bargaining.

Congratulations to the following members who have been elected and will form the Bargaining Committee at Sienna-Baltic (Cascades) Inc.

Kelsey Sukkau
Tanya Jones
Cheri McGowan

Your committee will be meeting soon to review issues and develop proposals prior to meeting with the Employer.

Your committee is committed to reaching a fair and equitable collective agreement on your behalf. We will keep you updated throughout the bargaining process. Bulletins will be sent by email to those members who have registered their emails with the Union and will also be posted at your worksite and on the Union's website. To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee.

 

In solidarity,

Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative, Negotiations 


Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP