The bargaining committee has met to start preparing to negotiate a renewal of our collective agreement.
We are developing proposals based on the bargaining surveys that we received. Thank you to members for filling out these questionnaires, since they will guide our priorities as we move forward.
The committee will be meeting again in the near future to finalize our proposals. We will also be looking at setting some dates with the employer to start negotiations.
We will be providing updates during the process.
In Solidarity,
Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Member
Cheri McGowan, Bargaining Committee Member
Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
