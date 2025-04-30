Your bargaining committee has been hard at work for the last two days to achieve a collective agreement. We have agreed to some changes and have started to discuss monetary proposals but remain far apart. We may hold union information meetings later if required, however in the meantime we have scheduled more bargaining dates for June.



If you have any questions, please contact your bargaining committee member.



In solidarity,



Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Member

Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member

Spring Castle, Bargaining Committee Member

Charmane Hannah, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP