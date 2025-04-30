Your bargaining committee has been hard at work for the last two days to achieve a collective agreement. We have agreed to some changes and have started to discuss monetary proposals but remain far apart. We may hold union information meetings later if required, however in the meantime we have scheduled more bargaining dates for June.
If you have any questions, please contact your bargaining committee member.
In solidarity,
Tanya Jones, Bargaining Committee Member
Kelsey Sukkau, Bargaining Committee Member
Spring Castle, Bargaining Committee Member
Charmane Hannah, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs