Common Table Bargaining Committee Nomination Results

Many thanks to the members who submitted their names for a bargaining committee position. The nominations are now closed.

The committee positions for Peninsula and Mayfair have been acclaimed – please join in congratulating the new bargaining committee members:





Five (5) nominations were submitted for two (2) positions representing Pacifica, for which an election will be held. The nominees are:



Suki Bhullar

Dawn Bruce

Maria Ignacio

Kulwant Rai

Debbie Reichert

BCGEU members working at Pacifica will receive voting information and instructions later this week.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising of your BCGEU Sienna Assisted Living Common Table Bargaining Committee.

In solidarity,



Andii Stephens

Staff Representative – Negotiations

