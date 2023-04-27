Click here to find info on COVID-19

Sienna Senior Living - Mayfair Terrace - M2M Visit on November 8, 2023 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 19, 2023

Do you have questions about the Union?
Members of your Local Executive are hosting a drop-in session andwould like to hear from you!


Members of your Local 403 Executive will be doing a Member-to-Member drop-in at your worksite. This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 403 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have regarding topics such as: workplace issues, and occupational health and safety.

  • Date: November 8, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 am 
  • Location: Mayfair Terrace - 2267 Kelly Ave, Port Coquitlam BC, V3C 6N4


In Solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Andrea Johnson, Local 403 Second Vice-Chairperson
Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative

