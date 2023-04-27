Earlier this year, your Employer removed funds from employees' vacation banks. In response, the Union filed a Grievance on this matter demanding that the Employer restore impacted employees vacation banks. We have negotiated a settlement with your Employer, and they will be paying back each impacted employee the full amount that was removed from their vacation bank.

Your Employer has confirmed that impacted employees were paid back this amount on their last paycheque, on Friday, October 20, 2023. We recommend that you review your pay stub to ensure that you received the correct amount. If you believe you did not receive the correct amount, please let me know.

In Solidarity,

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative





