Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit.

I would like to acknowledge the very valuable input, contributions, and advocacy that the Bargaining Committee provided in our bargaining caucuses and at the bargaining table with the employer.

The union Bargaining Committee very much appreciates and thanks you for your support.

In solidarity,

Heidi LeFaive, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Aida Titerlea, Bargaining Committee Member

Nikolai Stepanov, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP