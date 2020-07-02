Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by the bargaining unit.
I would like to acknowledge the very valuable input, contributions, and advocacy that the Bargaining Committee provided in our bargaining caucuses and at the bargaining table with the employer.
The union Bargaining Committee very much appreciates and thanks you for your support.
In solidarity,
Heidi LeFaive, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Aida Titerlea, Bargaining Committee Member
Nikolai Stepanov, Bargaining Committee Member
Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
