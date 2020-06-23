Further to our earlier announcement regarding a tentative agreement being reached between the BCGEU and Silliker JR Laboratories.

We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification process. On Monday June 29th, you will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you know of a member who does not receive a voting credential (likely because we do not have their email address), please tell them to contact Area03Elections@bcgeu.ca.

Balloting will open June 29th at 8:30am. The deadline to cast a ratification vote is Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT.

Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends ratification of this tentative agreement, so please vote "yes"!

To help ensure you receive future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU here. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Heidi LaFaive, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Aida Titerlea, Bargaining Committee Member

Nikolai Stepanov, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative



