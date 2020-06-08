

Your BCGEU Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement.



Full details about the deal will be provided shortly, along with information about the ratification vote process.



The monetary package includes full retroactivity and many other positive changes to the language. Your Bargaining Committee is recommending acceptance of this renewal agreement and we encourage you to vote YES.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Heidi LaFaive, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Aida Titerlea, Bargaining Committee Member

Nikolai Stepanov, Bargaining Committee Member

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative - Negotiations









