Single site permanent posting job board



As part of the ongoing discussions regarding the single site restrictions in LTC/AL, the BCGEU and other unions have been successful in our push with the Ministry of Health to provide a province-wide job posting board for all permanent vacancy postings at LTC/AL facilities covered by the current single site orders.



The job board is part of the WorkBC website and you can reach it HERE.



You can also find all single site jobs using the WorkBC job search page (https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Jobs/Jobs.aspx) , checking the Job Title box and entering "single site" into the search field. Results can be filtered by location and many other useful criteria.



If you worked at multiple worksites before the single site orders, there are rules regarding the application of your seniority that also must be followed for jobs posted under collective agreements with the BCGEU, the Community Bargaining Association, the Facilities Bargaining Association, and the HEU. If you have questions about this, you should speak with a steward who can assist you.





UWU/MoveUP