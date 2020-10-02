 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 02, 2020

After the close of nominations, Kathy Caldwell has been acclaimed to your bargaining committee. She will join Bargaining Committee Chair Rick Bowen and Bargaining Committee Member Laurie Johnson to represent BCGEU members in bargaining.

Your committee will be meeting in the near future to prepare to bargain the renewal of your collective agreement. Since your agreement covers workers with both BCGEU and HEU, we will be discussing proposals and bargaining strategy together with them before we all meet your employer to begin negotiations. 

Congratulations Kathy!

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

 

