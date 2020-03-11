The election is over, the results are in and your bargaining committee is complete.

You have elected Jacqueline Gunther and Marie Hart as bargaining committee members who will join the bargaining chair, Rick Bowen, to represent you in negotiating a renewal of your collective agreement.

Please join me in congratulating all of the participants in this very important process.

The committee will be meeting in the near future to prepare for bargaining with your employer. We will provide updates during the process.

In Solidarity,

Kevin Hagglund

Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP