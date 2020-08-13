Call for Nominations
Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to open up nominations for one bargaining committee member.
The nominations will be open for 14 days.
If you would like to serve on the committee or you know a member that you think would be a good person to represent you and your co-workers, please fill out the nomination form provided. Once you have filled out the form, please follow the instructions on the form to send it in.
The nominations are open for fourteen days and will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
That means that we must receive the completed form before the end of the nomination period.
Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is 5 p.m. on August 27, 2020. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).
Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned to Kevin Hagglund by fax to 604‑294-5092, by email to kevin.hagglund@bcgeu.ca or by hand or mail to:
BCGEU Negotiations Department
Attn. Kevin Hagglund
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
Duties of the Bargaining Committee Members
All committee members are expected to:
- Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
- Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
- Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
- Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
- Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
- Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
- Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
- Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
Updating Member Contact Information
To help ensure all members receive a bargaining survey (after the committee is in place) and bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. For more information and instructions on how to confirm or update personal contact information, please visit https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
Important Deadlines
Members are reminded that: The deadline for nominations to be received at the BCGEU is 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
In solidarity,
Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative - Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
