This year, collective agreements for 73,000 BCGEU members covered by six public sector agreements are set to expire and be renegotiated. To achieve strong outcomes at the bargaining table, public support is crucial.



When the public – voters of British Columbia – understands the real impact of the work we do, they’re more likely to support investments in public services. And when we can demonstrate that our demands are backed by voters, it sends a powerful message to government – giving us valuable leverage at the table.



That’s why I’m proud to announce the launch of a province-wide ad campaign recognizing the incredible work of B.C.’s public sector workers—people who ensure our health, safety and facilitate economic expansion.



Public sector workers are the backbone of B.C. They’re there when we need them most – on the frontlines, behind the scenes and everywhere in between. Whether it’s Sebastian battling wildfires to protect our communities and our homes, Rina providing care and compassion to our most vulnerable seniors, or Dilpreet helping people in our community who struggle with substance use, trauma, and mental health issues, their dedication is what powers our province forward.



This campaign tells real stories from real workers. No actors. Just BCGEU members – people like you – sharing their stories and showing the public what work in B.C.’s public sectors really looks like. These ads send a clear message: public services are essential, and we need to support the people who deliver them.



Winning at the bargaining table isn't just about strategy – it’s about building public support and demonstrating our collective strength. That's why this campaign matters. That’s how we secure the best outcomes for our members – and the best public services that people in British Columbia rely on.



In solidarity,



Paul Finch, BCGEU President



