Social Work Week celebrates important work of social work professionals - a message from Judy Fox-McGuire, vice-president of the social, information and health component



March 15-21, 2020 is Social Work Week — the time of year to celebrate the important work of the social work professionals who touch the lives of thousands of children, youth and families around the province.



I know just how demanding the work is. Social workers in B.C. put in long days and have to make difficult decisions — under pressure and scrutiny. In my book, you’re superheroes.

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/BulVokuR5Ls

Your union represents more than 25-hundred social workers who provide services to more than 150-thousand children, youth, and families in B.C. communities.



This provincial government has made a significant investment in the sector. But, frontline workers and offices still face significant challenges when it comes to handling caseloads and retaining staff.



Your union will continue to work hard to improve working conditions for members — carrying on our work so social workers can conduct their important work to improve the lives of people in need.



Thank you for all the work you do.



Remarks from BCGEU president Stephanie Smith:



We will continue to push for higher staffing levels and better working conditions. By working together, we’ll continue efforts to ensure your needs are met in the workplace.



Your union thanks you.