Your bargaining committee met for three full days last week to go over your questionnaires, develop proposals, and begin our strategic planning.



We are ecstatic with the number of questionnaires we received from all of you. Your input was incredibly helpful as we prepare to meet with the employer at the bargaining table.



We will begin bargaining with Sodexo Live in August. We're waiting to confirm details with the employer. We'll be presenting proposals at that time and will have more info for you as talks progress.



We're meeting again in July to continue our preparations.



Thank you for your support and trust.



In solidarity,



Your BC Place Bargaining Committee



Jason Blackmore -Culinary, Bargaining Unit Chair

Adam Scott- Catering

Michelle Ducharme -Catering

Mary Chew – Concession

Cheri Trewin- Concession

Jim Jardine- Warehouse

Angela Mahlmann, BCGEU Negotiator





UWU/MoveUP