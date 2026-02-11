Dear members,

On behalf of the BCGEU, we are heartbroken by the school shooting in Tumbler Ridge. We are grieving the profound loss of life, and our thoughts are with the victims, their families, students, educators, first responders, and everyone impacted by this devastating event. We are connecting to members and employers in the community and will provide more updates as we are able.



We want to acknowledge that our members work at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, others were first responders to the incident, and more are now being called in to provide ongoing support for the community. In the face of danger and uncertainty, these members responded with courage, care, and professionalism to an unimaginable situation. Their actions represent the very best of our union and the values we stand for: solidarity, service, and care for our communities.



Our union stands firmly against hate and the use of violence in all its forms. We reject any attempt to use this moment to spread prejudice and harm to transgender people or the broader LGBTQ+ community. Hate and division only deepen the pain and cruelty of this tragedy and do not reflect our values. We stand committed to respect, dignity, and safety for all.



In moments like these, we learn the true meaning of solidarity. We stand with the Tumbler Ridge community in grief and resolve. As a union, we understand that we are stronger together. No one should shoulder this alone. Support resources are being coordinated for any member impacted by this tragedy, and we encourage anyone in need to reach out.



The Tumbler Ridge Parent Advisory Committee has established the official GoFundMe in support of families affected by the tragedy. The BCGEU will be donating in support.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please know there is confidential help available. Here are just a few resources:

310 Mental Health Support at 310‑6789 for emotional support, information, and local resources

9‑8‑8 Suicide Crisis Helpline (call or text) for anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide or worried about someone else

Kid's Help Phone, available by texting CONNECT to 686868

KUU‑US Crisis Response Service at 1‑800‑588‑8717 for culturally aware support for Indigenous peoples





UWU/MoveUP