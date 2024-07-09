Click here to find info on COVID-19

Sooke Shelter Society Members All Staff Union Meeting   - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 09, 2024

We will be hosting all-staff union meeting for all union workers at Sooke Shelter Society. The meeting will be held in person on July 16, 2024, at 6pm.
We will talk about your ongoing local issues negotiations and any other issues at work including how to get more involved with your union. We would love to see you there.

Meeting Date and Time:

Tuesday July 16, 2024, at 6pm

Location: SEAPARC Recreation Centre (Multipurpose Room B)
                2168 Phillips Rd.
                Sooke, BC V9Z 0Y3

We are excited to continue working with you as you build and shape your union at Sooke Shelter Society and answer any questions you may have.

In Solidarity, 
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative – Field Services
Prabhjot Kaur, Staff Representative – Organizing


