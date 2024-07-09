We will be hosting all-staff union meeting for all union workers at Sooke Shelter Society. The meeting will be held in person on July 16, 2024, at 6pm.
We will talk about your ongoing local issues negotiations and any other issues at work including how to get more involved with your union. We would love to see you there.
Meeting Date and Time:
Tuesday July 16, 2024, at 6pm
Location: SEAPARC Recreation Centre (Multipurpose Room B)
2168 Phillips Rd.
Sooke, BC V9Z 0Y3
We are excited to continue working with you as you build and shape your union at Sooke Shelter Society and answer any questions you may have.
In Solidarity,
Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative – Field Services
Prabhjot Kaur, Staff Representative – Organizing
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
