We will be hosting an all-staff union meeting for all union workers at Sooke Transition House. The meeting will be held in person on July 16, 2024, at 4pm.

We will talk about stewards and health and safety reps and any other issues at work including how to get more involved with your union. We would love to see you there.



Meeting Date and Time:



Tuesday July 16, 2024, at 4pm



Location: SEAPARC Recreation Centre (Multipurpose Room B)

2168 Phillips Rd.

Sooke, BC V9Z 0Y3





We are excited to continue working with you as you build and shape your union at Sooke Transition House and answer any questions you may have.



In Solidarity,



Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative – Field Services

Prabhjot Kaur, Staff Representative – Organizing



