The Occupational Health and Safety committee supports the employer's duty to ensure a healthy and safe workplace. The joint committee works to identify and help resolve health and safety issues in the workplace. Your OHS committee consists of workers and management members. The management members are selected by the management (employer). The worker members are appointed by your Local Executive (the workers). There should not be more management members on the committee than worker members.



We're currently looking for workers to apply for OHS positions (two) at your workplace. If you're interested, please follow this link. (please link to https://ohs.bcgeu.ca/ohs_rep)



What is the role of this committee?



The joint committee plays an important role in your occupational health and safety program, giving workers and employers a way to work together to identify and find solutions to workplace health and safety issues. The joint committee has the following specific duties and functions:

Identify situations that may be unhealthy or unsafe for workers and advise on effective systems for responding to those situations.

Consider, and promptly deal with complaints relating to the health and safety of workers.

Consult with workers and the employer on issues related to occupational health and safety, and the occupational environment.

Make recommendations to the employer and the workers for the improvement of the occupational health and safety, and the occupational environment of workers.

Make recommendations to the employer on educational programs promoting the health and safety of workers and compliance with the OHS provisions of the Workers Compensation Act and the regulations, and to monitor their effectiveness.

Advise the employer on programs and policies required under the regulations for the workplace, and to monitor their effectiveness.

Advise the employer on proposed changes to the workplace, including significant proposed changes to equipment and machinery, or the work processes that may affect the health or safety of workers.

Ensure that accident investigations and regular inspections are carried out as required.

Participate in inspections, investigations and inquiries as provided in the OHS provisions of the Workers Compensation Act and Part 3 of the Regulation

How to address a safety concern or refuse unsafe work:



As a worker, you have the right to refuse unsafe work. If you have reasonable cause to believe that performing a work process or using a tool puts you or someone else at risk, you must not perform the job or task. As a worker, you may not be disciplined or penalized for following these steps. Your employer or supervisor may temporarily assign a new task to you, at no loss in pay.



Step 1: Report the unsafe condition or procedure.



As a worker, you must immediately stop work and report the unsafe conditions to your employer or supervisor.



The employer or supervisor must investigate the matter and fix it if possible. If they do not agree with the worker that the condition is unsafe, they must report back to the worker.



If the worker and the employer or supervisor can't agree on how to resolve the matter, move to step 2.



If the employer or supervisor, believes the work can safely be done by another worker while the matter is under investigation, they must:



Step 2: Both the worker and the employer or supervisor must investigate the matter in the presence of a worker representative of the joint health and safety committee.



Step 3: If the matter is not resolved after following steps 1 and 2, both the worker and the supervisor or employer must contact WorkSafeBC. The worker should also contact your BCGEU Staff Representative and a BCGEU OHS Officer for further support. For WorkSafeBC, Call 604.276.3100, or toll-free 1.888.621.7233. A prevention officer will then investigate and take steps to find a workable solution.



In solidarity,



Kate Banky

Local 301 Chair



Peter Janz

Local 301 Recording Secretary



Kathleen Mann & Prabhjot Kaur

BCGEU Staff Representatives



UWU/MoveUP