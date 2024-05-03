Stewards are the backbone of our union. They are elected workplace leaders, and anyone at your workplace that is a member of the union in good standing is eligible to be elected as a steward.



We currently have only one person who has applied to be a steward at Sooke Transition House – ideally, we would like to have two, so please reach out to your rep Kathleen Mann if you're interested.



What do stewards do?

Stewards help solve problems at the worksite. Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.



If you ever find yourself in a meeting and it feels disciplinary, you have the right to ask for the meeting to be stopped until you have a steward present. This is particularly important since they will be able to support you and make sure notes are taken in the meeting if it does become a disciplinary matter. They also can help you to grieve the discipline if it is unfair.



If you have an issue and you think it is a collective agreement violation and could be grieved, please support your steward by looking up the issue in your collective agreement first. This respects their time but also empowers you to know more. If you have a digital version of your collective agreement, you can use "Ctrl +F" to find a word or phrase and easily find the information you need to bring to your steward.



If you do not find your issue in the collective agreement, you can still talk with a steward and see if there is another way to address it. It could be an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) issue, it could go to the joint labour management committee or if it is deeply and widely felt, workers could organize around it.



What skills do stewards have?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good effective communication skills and want to help others.



Remember, your steward is not a lawyer for you but a support and someone to help advocate for you. You still represent yourself, but a steward will make sure you are getting the correct union support you need. If you have an issue the first step is always for you to bring it up to your site supervisor to see if you can fix it before needing to bring in a steward.



Is there training for new stewards?

Yes. Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace. Check your my.bcgeu.ca portal for upcoming education.



How do I become a steward?

Stewards are elected every 3 years, but if stewards are leaving the organization or stepping back from the role, elections can be held sooner. If you think you would like to be a steward in the future, buddy up with an elected steward and start learning the ropes so when you step up, you will be ready to take on the challenge!



If you are a steward, start thinking about a good worker you would like to fill your shoes when you move on. Keep working together to educate, empower and inform workers of their rights!



Next email: What is a grievance? Understanding how to enforce your collective agreement.



In solidarity,



Kate Banky

Local 301 Chair



Peter Janz

Local 301 Recording Secretary



Kathleen Mann & Prabhjot Kaur

BCGEU Staff Representatives



