We recently sent you a bulletin regarding community social services local issues bargaining in error. Please disregard this bulletin and accept our apologies for any inconvenience or confusion it may have caused.



Communication about next steps for your recently organized worksite will continue to come from your BCGEU local area office.



Apologies again.



In Solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



